Somerset Development to Launch 72,000 SF Coworking Concept at Bell Works New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

Campus, a new coworking space at Bell Works New Jersey in Holmdel, will span 72,000 square feet.

HOLMDEL, N.J. — Somerset Development will open Campus, a 72,000-square-foot coworking space, at its Bell Works mixed-use development in Holmdel, located in the eastern coastal part of the state. G3 Architects and NPZ Style & Décor designed the space, which will offer a variety of workspaces, from breakout rooms to private suites to conference facilities. Members will also have access to the property’s retail and restaurant offerings. The opening is slated for the fourth quarter. Bell Works is a redevelopment of the former Bell Labs research and development facility.

