Somerset Development to Undertake Multifamily Redevelopment in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey

FORT MONMOUTH, N.J. — New Jersey-based Somerset Development will undertake a multifamily redevelopment project at the Lodging Area, a 15-acre site in Fort Monmouth, located in the central coastal part of the Garden State. The Lodging Area currently houses eight buildings, two of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, that will be repurposed into 36 affordable housing units. Somerset will demolish the other six buildings to develop 144 townhomes. Including infrastructure such as a waterfront walkway, the project represents a total capital investment of about $30 million and is expected to generate more than 200 new construction jobs.