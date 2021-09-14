Songy Highroads, Alex. Brown Realty Acquire Two-Property Apartment Portfolio in Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Songy Highroads, in a joint venture with Baltimore-based Alex. Brown Realty Inc., has acquired a two-property apartment portfolio with a total of 108 units in the Atlanta’s Upper Westside neighborhood. The sellers and sales price were not disclosed. Chris Cain, John McCalla and Mason Taylor of Marcus & Millichap represented the sellers of both properties.

The adjacent communities are located at 2100 and 2113 Defoors Ferry Ave., and the new owners plan to combine the properties into one apartment community. Songy Highroads and Alex. Brown Realty also plan to make capital investment improvements such as upgrading unit interiors, adding shared amenities and improving the curb appeal of the assets. The planned added amenities will include a shared gym / fitness center, a playground, grilling stations and improving the pool at both properties.

The two Defoors apartments are located in the heart of the Upper Westside, close to Collier Village, West Midtown, The Works, Westside Village and Peachtree Road. The properties also feature access to Interstates 75 and 285.

The 2100 Defoors apartments, a 60-unit community, offer one- and two-bedroom units with rents ranging from $1,200 to $1,525. Current unit features include quartz countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, extra storage and a separate dining room. Community amenities include a pool with a sun deck, outdoor grilling station and a private balcony and patio.

The 2113 Defoors Ferry Ave. apartment community, or Westside Court Apartments, comprises 48 two-bedroom units. Built in 1968, the average unit size is 900 square feet and features in-unit washers and dryers, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community amenities include a pool, grill and laundry facilities.