REBusinessOnline

Songy Highroads, Healey Weatherholtz Purchase Food Truck Park Site in Atlanta, Plan Mixed-Use Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Retail, Southeast

ATLANTA — Songy Highroads, an Atlanta-based commercial real estate investment and development firm, and its partner Healey Weatherholtz Properties has purchased the site currently housing the Atlanta Food Truck Park. The 2.7-acre site is located at the northwest corner of Howell Mill Road and Interstate 75 on the border of Atlanta’s West Midtown and Buckhead districts. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.

Songy Highroads intends to develop the site for a mixed-use project comprising more than 200 multifamily units, along with retail and hospitality uses. The food truck will continue to be open and operating on a temporary basis, at least through the fall. The food truck first opened in 2012.

Cooper Carry, an Atlanta-based architectural firm, is in charge of the development’s design. Songy Highroads focuses on the acquisition, development and redevelopment of real estate projects primarily in the office, multifamily and hotel sectors. Healey Weatherholtz is an Atlanta-based real estate company focused on developing and renovating properties to meet local communities’ needs.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews