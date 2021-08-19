Songy Highroads, Healey Weatherholtz Purchase Food Truck Park Site in Atlanta, Plan Mixed-Use Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Retail, Southeast

ATLANTA — Songy Highroads, an Atlanta-based commercial real estate investment and development firm, and its partner Healey Weatherholtz Properties has purchased the site currently housing the Atlanta Food Truck Park. The 2.7-acre site is located at the northwest corner of Howell Mill Road and Interstate 75 on the border of Atlanta’s West Midtown and Buckhead districts. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.

Songy Highroads intends to develop the site for a mixed-use project comprising more than 200 multifamily units, along with retail and hospitality uses. The food truck will continue to be open and operating on a temporary basis, at least through the fall. The food truck first opened in 2012.

Cooper Carry, an Atlanta-based architectural firm, is in charge of the development’s design. Songy Highroads focuses on the acquisition, development and redevelopment of real estate projects primarily in the office, multifamily and hotel sectors. Healey Weatherholtz is an Atlanta-based real estate company focused on developing and renovating properties to meet local communities’ needs.