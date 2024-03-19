Songy Highroads, Matthews Southwest to Develop 400-Room Savannah Convention Center Hotel

SAVANNAH, GA. — The Savannah Georgia Convention Center Authority has selected a joint venture between Songy Highroads and Matthews Southwest Hospitality to develop a 400-room hotel at The Savannah Convention Center. The authority also named Atlanta-based Cooper Carry as the lead architect for the project. Songy Highroads is starting a one-year design, engineering and pricing period for the hotel’s development, and will assist the Savannah Georgia Convention Center Authority with the financing for the hotel.

The Savannah Convention Center is undergoing a $271 million expansion that will double the current exhibit hall space to 200,000 square feet, add a 40,000-square-foot ballroom and create 15 new meeting rooms. The new hotel is a direct result of the expansion and will double the number of hotel rooms at the Savannah Convention Center.