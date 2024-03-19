Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The new hotel is a direct result of the $271 million expansion of The Savannah Convention Center.
DevelopmentGeorgiaHospitalitySoutheast

Songy Highroads, Matthews Southwest to Develop 400-Room Savannah Convention Center Hotel

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — The Savannah Georgia Convention Center Authority has selected a joint venture between Songy Highroads and Matthews Southwest Hospitality to develop a 400-room hotel at The Savannah Convention Center. The authority also named Atlanta-based Cooper Carry as the lead architect for the project. Songy Highroads is starting a one-year design, engineering and pricing period for the hotel’s development, and will assist the Savannah Georgia Convention Center Authority with the financing for the hotel.

The Savannah Convention Center is undergoing a $271 million expansion that will double the current exhibit hall space to 200,000 square feet, add a 40,000-square-foot ballroom and create 15 new meeting rooms. The new hotel is a direct result of the expansion and will double the number of hotel rooms at the Savannah Convention Center.

You may also like

Concord Hospitality to Open 348-Room Westin Atlanta Gwinnett...

Hilton to Acquire Graduate Hotels for $210M

Berkadia Arranges $21.2M Acquisition Loan for Two Multifamily...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.6M Sale of Retail...

Notes Live to Open $220M Music, Entertainment Venue...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $108.1M Bridge Loan for...

PSRS Arranges $12.5M Construction Loan for Self-Storage Facility...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 3.6-Acre Retail...

Largo Capital Arranges $4M Loan for Refinancing of...