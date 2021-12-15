Songy Highroads Opens 15-Story Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta Hotel

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Songy Highroads (SHR) has opened the Hyatt Centric Hotel in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta. Construction on the 15-story hotel started in early 2020 and finished this month. SHR developed the hotel in a joint venture with Chicago-based Hyatt Hotels Corp.

Designed by New York-based Sawyer & Co., the Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta hotel features 218 guestrooms (including seven suites), two dining concepts and more than 3,700 square feet of meeting and event spaces. The guestrooms average 400 square feet in size, while the suites exceed 850 square feet. Each guestroom offers a variety of amenities including a 65-inch flat-screen TV, bathrobe, bath amenities and a salon-quality hair dryer. Other hotel amenities include a fitness center and an outdoor heated plunge pool with pool sundeck located on the second floor.

The two dining concepts include Mount Royal, a Montreal-style steakhouse located on the ground floor, and Spaceman, an indoor-outdoor lounge with cocktails and shareable dishes located on the 15th floor rooftop.

The hotel is located next to Bloomingdale’s at Lenox Square, Simon’s enclosed shopping mall fronting Lenox and Peachtree roads. The property is also close to PATH400, a multi-use trail for bicyclists and pedestrians, Shops Around Lenox and Phipps Plaza.