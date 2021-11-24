Songy Highroads to Open 218-Room Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta Hotel

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Hospitality, Southeast

The Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta hotel features 3,702 square feet of meeting and social space including several distinct areas: three meeting rooms, one large social space and one boardroom.

ATLANTA — Songy Highroads (SHR) will open the Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta, a 218-room hotel located in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. The hotel will open in mid-December adjacent to Bloomingdale’s at Lenox Square. In early 2020, Atlanta-based SHR started to develop the hotel in a joint venture with Hyatt Hotels Corp. New York-based Sawyer & Co. designed the hotel.

The Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta hotel has two dining options both run by James Beard Award-winning chef Hugh Acheson. One of the dining options is Mount Royal, a Montreal-style steakhouse. The menu combines French cooking techniques with Southern cuisine, and will change often based on seasonal vegetables, fruit and other ingredients sourced from local farmers and artisans.

The other dining option, Spaceman, will anchor the hotel’s 15th floor rooftop. Spaceman is a bar and sports lounge with a menu of shareable bites plus wine, beer and cocktails. The dining option will offer indoor seating plus dual outdoor patios, as well as yard games and TVs to stream live sports and events. The lounge will be able to be rented for private parties and corporate events. The Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry, an Atlanta-based design firm for hospitality, designed both restaurants.

The hotel features 3,702 square feet of meeting and social space including several distinct areas: three meeting rooms, one large social space and one boardroom. Other hotel amenities include accessories like a hooded bathrobe, bath amenities and a hair dryer, as well as a fitness center, outdoor heated plunge pool with pool sun deck, restaurant-to-go, contactless room service and complimentary Wi-Fi in guestrooms and public spaces. The hotel is also located next to PATH400, a multi-use trail for bicyclists and pedestrians that is about 5.2 miles long.