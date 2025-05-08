Thursday, May 8, 2025
Sonida Senior Living Expands Community in Cincinnati with 82 Additional Units

by Kristin Harlow

CINCINNATI — Sonida Senior Living has expanded The Wellington at North Bend Crossing in Cincinnati with the addition of its new Vista building. The four-story building is now welcoming visitors for tours ahead of its anticipated summer opening. The Vista building adds 82 new assisted living and memory care apartments, supporting a maximum occupancy of 113 residents. The expansion will create nearly 65 new jobs in the area. The building features three outdoor spaces, a nearly 1,000-square-foot rehabilitation gym, fitness room, theater, game room, multiple dining venues, a salon and sunrooms on each floor.

Responding to frequent requests from the community, Vista will introduce fully furnished assisted living apartments specifically available for temporary stays and respite care. This addition addresses a growing need among local families for flexible, supportive short-term living options.

Vista also expands the community’s specialized memory care neighborhood, which utilizes Sonida’s Magnolia Trails program to provide engagement and purpose-driven experiences for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

With the addition of Vista, The Wellington at North Bend Crossing expands its continuum of care to include a total of 318 independent living, assisted living, memory care and temporary stay/respite care units.

