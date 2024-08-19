Sonida to Purchase $103M Seniors Housing Portfolio in Florida, South Carolina

DALLAS — Dallas-based Sonida Senior Living has announced that it is under contract to acquire a portfolio of seniors housing communities situated within the Southeast for $103 million. The seller was not disclosed.

Totaling 555 assisted living and memory care units across eight properties, the communities are located in Jacksonville, Orlando and Daytona Beach in Florida, as well as the South Carolina markets of Hilton Head Island, Charleston and Florence. Occupancy across the properties averages roughly 83 percent. Average monthly revenue per occupied room (RevPOR) at the communities is $6,000.

The acquisition, which is expected to close later this year, will bring Sonida’s total operating portfolio to 91 communities.

“With this planned acquisition, Sonida will further broaden its high-quality and regionally focused real estate portfolio with newer vintage communities in mid-to-large metropolitan areas with favorable growth prospects,” says Brandon Ribar, president and CEO.