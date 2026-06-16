Tuesday, June 16, 2026
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The waterfront La Bahia Hotel & Spa in Santa Cruz, Calif., features 155 guest rooms, an outdoor pool and hot tub and 13,720 square feet of meeting and event space. (Image courtesy of Ensemble Investments LLC)
CaliforniaHospitalityLoansWestern

Sonnenblick-Eichner Arranges $115M Refinancing for La Bahia Hotel & Spa in Santa Cruz

by Amy Works

SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. — Sonnenblick-Eichner Co., on behalf of Ensemble Investments, has arranged $115 million in first mortgage debt to refinance La Bahia Hotel & Spa, a newly opened waterfront hotel in Santa Cruz. Madison Realty Capital, working with Newbond Holdings, provided the five-year, floating-rate, nonrecourse loan.

Opened in September 2025, La Bahia Hotel & Spa features 155 guestrooms, an indoor-outdoor spa, fitness center, outdoor pool and hot tub, three distinct dining concepts, the Pearl Champagne lobby bar and 13,720 square feet of meeting and event space.

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