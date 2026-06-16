Sonnenblick-Eichner Arranges $115M Refinancing for La Bahia Hotel & Spa in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. — Sonnenblick-Eichner Co., on behalf of Ensemble Investments, has arranged $115 million in first mortgage debt to refinance La Bahia Hotel & Spa, a newly opened waterfront hotel in Santa Cruz. Madison Realty Capital, working with Newbond Holdings, provided the five-year, floating-rate, nonrecourse loan.

Opened in September 2025, La Bahia Hotel & Spa features 155 guestrooms, an indoor-outdoor spa, fitness center, outdoor pool and hot tub, three distinct dining concepts, the Pearl Champagne lobby bar and 13,720 square feet of meeting and event space.