Sonnenblick-Eichner Arranges $19.5M Loan for Refinancing of Irving Hotel

IRVING, TEXAS — Sonnenblick-Eichner Co., a California-based financial intermediary, has arranged a $19.5 million loan for the refinancing of the Texican Court Hotel in Irving. The 152-room hotel was built in 2019 in the Las Colinas district and offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, indoor and outdoor event space and an onsite restaurant. Sonnenblick-Eichner arranged the nonrecourse, five-year loan, which featured a 7.74 percent interest rate, through an undisclosed investment bank. The borrower was Valencia Hotel Group.