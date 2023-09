LUBBOCK, TEXAS — California-based Sonnenblick-Eichner Co. has arranged a $21 million loan for the refinancing of the Cotton Court Hotel in the West Texas city of Lubbock. The 165-room boutique hotel houses an onsite restaurant and bar, 4,489 square feet of indoor meeting space and a pool area with a bar, outdoor fireplaces and seating throughout. An undisclosed investment bank provided the five-year, nonrecourse loan, which carries a fixed interest rate, to the undisclosed borrower.