Sonnenblick-Eichner Arranges $22.6M in Leasehold Financing for Downtown San Antonio Hotel

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Sonnenblick-Eichner Co., a California-based financial intermediary, has arranged $22.6 million in first mortgage leasehold financing for the 213-room Hotel Valencia Riverwalk in San Antonio. The 12-story hotel is located in the downtown area and offers 9,841 square feet of meeting and event space, a fitness center, an interior open-air courtyard and multiple onsite food-and-beverage options. The debt retires a maturing 10-year loan that was also originated by Sonnenblick-Eichner. The names of the lender and borrower were not disclosed.

