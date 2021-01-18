Sonnenblick-Eichner Arranges $30.5M Refinancing Loan for Resort Near Florida Keys

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa is situated on a four-acre island 30 miles east of Key West.

LITTLE TORCH KEY, FLA. — Sonnenblick-Eichner Co. has arranged a $30.5 million interim first mortgage loan for Little Palm Island Resort & Spa, a 30-unit hotel in Little Torch Key. The property is situated on a four-acre island 30 miles east of Key West. Mast Capital and RWN Management provided the loan to the undisclosed borrower. Amenities at the property include a fitness center, pool and oceanfront restaurant SpaTerre. The resort also has three boat docks that can accommodate up to 120-foot yachts. Elliott Eichner and Patrick Brown of Sonnenblick-Eichner arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower.