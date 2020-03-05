Sonnenblick-Eichner Arranges CMBS Loan for Refinancing of 123-Room Hotel in Austin

Lone Star Court is a 123-room hotel located within The Domain on the north side of Austin.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Sonnenblick-Eichner Co., a California-based investment banking firm, has arranged a CMBS loan for the refinancing of Lone Star Court, a 123-room hotel in Austin. Designed to resemble old-fashioned motor courts, the property is located within the 303-acre Domain mixed-use development on the city’s north side. Amenities include an onsite bar and restaurant called Water Trough, 1,933 square feet of meeting space, 3,341 square feet of outdoor event space, a fitness center, pool and 154 parking spaces. An undisclosed Wall Street lender provided the loan, which was structured with a 3.49 percent interest rate. The loan features interest-only payments for the entire 10-year term. The borrower and loan amount were not disclosed.