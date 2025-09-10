Sonnenblick-Eichner Co. Arranges $126.1M Refinancing for Pacifica Hotels Portfolio in Southern California

LOS ANGELES — Sonnenblick-Eichner Co. has arranged $126.1 million in first mortgage debt for Pacifica Hotels to refinance a portfolio of seven hotels in Southern California. The three- and five-year fixed-rate loans were funded by a Wall Street investment bank and an insurance company.

Totaling 601 rooms, the portfolio includes The Wayfarer San Diego; Sandcastle Hotel on the Beach, Spyglass Inn and Cottage Inn by the Sea in Pismo Beach; Inn at Venice Beach, The Kinney Venice Beach in Venice; and The Belamar Hotel, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton, in Manhattan Beach.