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The Residence Inn by Marriott Walnut Creek features 160 guest rooms and 870 square feet of meeting space.
CaliforniaHospitalityLoansWestern

Sonnenblick-Eichner Co. Arranges $26M Refinancing for Residence Inn Hotel in Walnut Creek, California

by Amy Works

WALNUT CREEK, CALIF. — Sonnenblick-Eichner Co. has arranged a $26 million first mortgage loan to refinance the Residence Inn by Marriott Walnut Creek. Funded by a Wall Street investment bank, the nonrecourse fixed-rate, five-year loan features interest-only payments for the full term.

Located in Walnut Creek, the six-story extended-stay hotel features 160 guest rooms and 870 square feet of meeting space, an indoor pool, fitness center, outdoor patio, barbecue area and subterranean parking for 144 cars. The property is located less than one-half mile from the Walnut Creek BART station, which provides access to downtown San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area.

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