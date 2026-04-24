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Cedarbrook-Lodge-Seattle-WA
Located less than two miles from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Cedarbrook Lodge offers 167 guest rooms and 17,000 square feet of meeting space.
HospitalityLoansWashingtonWestern

Sonnenblick-Eichner Co. Secures $24M Loan for Refinancing of Cedarbrook Lodge Hotel in Seattle

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Sonnenblick-Eichner Co. has arranged $24 million in first mortgage debt to refinance Cedarbrook Lodge in Seattle. A private real estate debt fund provided the nonrecourse, floating-rate, interim five-year loan.

Located at 18525 36th Ave. S, Cedarbrook Lodge features a 167-room, full-service hotel situated on 7 acres of restored wetlands, more than 17,000 square feet of meeting space, a 1,600-square-foot fitness center, the 3,000-square-foot The Spa at Cedarbrook Lodge and Copperleaf Restaurant & Bar. Additionally, the property is less than two miles east of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

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