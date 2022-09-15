Sonnenblick-Eichner Originates $82.4M Refinancing for Ocean Key Resort in Key West, Florida

Noble House Hotels & Resorts will use the financing to pay off an existing loan and fund a $10.5 million renovation of Ocean Key Resort & Spa in Key West, Fla.

KEY WEST, FLA. — Sonnenblick-Eichner Co. has arranged $82.4 million in financing for Ocean Key Resort & Spa, a 100-room waterfront hotel in Key West. The borrower, Kirkland, Wash.-based Noble House Hotels & Resorts, will use the five-year, fixed-rate loan to pay off an existing loan and fund a $10.5 million renovation of the property. An unnamed life insurance company provided the nonrecourse loan, which is interest-only for the entire term. Ocean Key’s amenities include a full-service restaurant, oceanfront pool with cabanas and a poolside bar and spa. The resort also includes Sunset Pier and the Sunset Pier Restaurant and Bar.