Sonny Brown Associates Negotiates Sale of 215,256 SF Industrial Property in Santa Teresa, New Mexico

by Amy Works

SANTA TERESA, N.M. — Sonny Brown Associates has arranged the sale of an industrial building located at 465 Industrial Ave. in Santa Teresa, a suburb of El Paso, Texas.

Dallas-based Hunt Southwest acquired the asset from Easton, Pa.-based MCS Industries for an undisclosed price.

The 215,256-square-foot warehouse, distribution and manufacturing facility features 60-foot and 45-foot column spacing with staging bays at 40-foot deep, 32-foot clear heights, CTPAT capacity, 20 dock-high doors and one ramp door.

The building features a 5,843-square-foot office space, 5,686-square-foot QC Lab space and 880-square-foot shipping/receiving office space. Additionally, the building is expandable by 45,900 square feet.

Adin Brown of El Paso, Texas-based Sonny Brown Associates represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

