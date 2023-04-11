Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
ConnecticutLeasing ActivityNortheastOffice

Sono Bello Signs 14,968 SF Office Lease in Rocky Hill, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

ROCKY HILL, CONN. — Cosmetic surgery specialist Sono Bello has signed a 14,968-square-foot office lease at 175 Capital Blvd. in Rocky Hill, a southern suburb of Hartford. The building is located within the 506,500-square-foot Corporate Ridge development, which offers a fitness center, game room, outdoor gathering areas and a full-service cafeteria. Bob Kelly and Jon Putnam of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, KS Partners LLC, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.

You may also like

CBRE Negotiates 8,367 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s...

Can Connecticut’s Proposed Regulatory Changes Protect Human Health,...

NAI Negotiates $5.1M Sale of Denver Office Building

JLL Brokers Sale of 170,172 SF Cornerstone Corporate...

Colliers Negotiates 393,625 SF Industrial Lease in West...

Goree Architects Signs 21,392 SF Office Lease Expansion...

Green Courte Partners Buys Two Manufactured Housing Communities...

KRE Group Breaks Ground on 239-Unit Multifamily Project...

Western Specialty Contractors Restores Parking Garage at 103,000...