Sono Bello Signs 14,968 SF Office Lease in Rocky Hill, Connecticut

ROCKY HILL, CONN. — Cosmetic surgery specialist Sono Bello has signed a 14,968-square-foot office lease at 175 Capital Blvd. in Rocky Hill, a southern suburb of Hartford. The building is located within the 506,500-square-foot Corporate Ridge development, which offers a fitness center, game room, outdoor gathering areas and a full-service cafeteria. Bob Kelly and Jon Putnam of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, KS Partners LLC, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.