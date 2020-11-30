REBusinessOnline

SoNo Development Opens 102-Room Residence Inn by Marriott Hotel in Norwalk, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Development, Hospitality, Northeast

NORWALK, CONN. — Hospitality owner SoNo Development has opened the 102-room Residence Inn by Marriott Hotel in Norwalk. The eight-story hotel houses studio and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens and workspaces. Amenities include a grocery delivery service, convenience store, fitness center, business center and an onsite bar and restaurant. Pennsylvania-based Shaner Hotels will operate the property.

