Sonora Behavioral Health Hospital Buys 16,999 SF Medical Office Building in Tucson
TUCSON, ARIZ. — Sonora Behavioral Health Hospital has purchased a medical office building, located at 3130 E. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson, from LC3130 LLC for $3.9 million.
The single-story property features 16,999 square feet of medical office space. Thomas Nieman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while Jeremy Adams with Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage’s Atlanta office represented the buyer in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.