Sony Pictures, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to Restore Hollywood’s Cinerama Dome

LOS ANGELES — Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema have announced plans to reopen and restore Cinerama Dome, a historic move theater located on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. Opened in 1963, it is the world’s first all-concrete, geodesic dome that features an 86-foot curved screen.

Following a six-year shutdown that began during the COVID pandemic, the Dome will undergo restorative renovations starting next month through early 2028. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will operate the movie theater.

As part of the deal, SPE will also reopen the adjacent 14-screen theater complex, formerly ArcLight Cinemas, as an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. The theater will offer Alamo Drafthouse presentations and dine-in services, curated programming, revival screenings, events, designated karaoke rooms and fan celebrations. In addition, the complex will retain 35mm capabilities to showcase archival film prints and house multiple screens with immersive audio and 4K laser projection, including 70mm capabilities.

In 2015, Alamo Drafthouse restored San Francisco’s historic New Mission Theater — now called the Christopher Nolan Cinema — transforming a 20-year vacant landmark into one of the city’s premier destinations for film. Alamo Drafthouse’s restoration of the theater preserved the famous Art Deco façade and historic architectural details, including that of the original grand auditorium.

Ken Shishido of JLL represented Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in the lease negotiations. The landlord was represented by Scott Burns and Shauna Mattis, also of JLL, along with Nicole Mihalka of CBRE and Carl Muhlstein of Muhlstein Commercial.