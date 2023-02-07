Sony Pictures Leases 225,200 SF at Wilshire Courtyard Office Building in Los Angeles

Sony Pictures Entertainment will occupy 225,239 square feet of office space at 5750 Wilshire Blvd. on Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile.

LOS ANGELES — Sony Pictures Entertainment has signed a long-term, multi-floor lease to occupy 225,239 square feet of office space at Wilshire Courtyard, a two-building, Class A office campus on Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile. The company is relocating select divisions from Culver City to the new offices at 5750 Wilshire Blvd.

Josh Bernstein, Peter Collins, Scott Menkus and Alexa Delahooke of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Onni Group, while Josh Gorin and Mike Catalano of Savills represented Sony in the lease negotiations. Neal Linthicum of Onni managed the transaction on the company’s behalf.

Wilshire Courtyard comprises two six-story office buildings, located at 5700 and 5750 Wilshire Blvd., totaling 1 million square feet. The buildings were originally developed in the late 1980s and underwent significant interior and exterior renovations in 2015. The asset features 125 tiered outdoor balconies for indoor/outdoor work, an onsite Equinox Fitness, renovated common areas and plazas, and a park with jogging trails. Additionally, Onni is adding an amenity center to the property with a golf simulator, multi-screen entertainment center, tenant lounge and conference facility.