DALLAS, PA. — Local investment firm Sordoni Properties has purchased the former Offset Paperback factory in the northeastern Pennsylvania city of Dallas with plans to redevelop the historic industrial building. The sales price was $5.5 million. The 16-acre facility originally opened in 1948. Sordoni’s redevelopment will feature a supermarket, convenience store and restaurant, with fitness and medical uses also in consideration. Jeff Algatt of Colliers represented Sordoni in the transaction.