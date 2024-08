GILBERT, ARIZ. — Sorrento Seven has purchased an industrial building located at 2228 W. Guadalupe Road in Gilbert, approximately 20 miles southeast of Phoenix. Simon Charitable Foundation sold the asset for $10.9 million.

Moog Aerospace and Defense (NYSE: MOG.A/MOG.B) fully occupies the 34,132-square-foot facility, which was built in 2019.

Brian Ackerman of Colliers handled the marketing and sale of the property.