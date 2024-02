SAN DIEGO — Sorrento Seven LLC has completed the disposition of Sorrento View Business Park, a multi-tenant, mixed-use flex business park in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa neighborhood. A private buyer acquired the asset for $45 million.

Totaling 139,340 square feet, the seven-building park is located at 5945-5965 Pacific Center Blvd., 10151-10211 Pacific Mesa Blvd. and 5940 Pacific Mesa Court.

Evan McDonald of Colliers represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the deal.