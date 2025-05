SOUTHGATE, MICH. — A soul food restaurant has leased 7,198 square feet of retail space at Eureka Plaza in Southgate, a southwest suburb of Detroit. The lease brings the shopping center to full occupancy. There is still proposed outlot availability at the property, with up to 2,500 square feet with drive-thru capability. Michael Murphy of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the undisclosed landlord.