HOUSTON — Source Vital, a provider of beauty and cosmetics products, has signed a 7,892-square-foot retail lease in Houston’s Post Oak district. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 1291 N. Post Oak Road was built in 1983 and totals 58,050 square feet. Ryan Hartsell of Oxford Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Kyle Whieldon represented the landlord, Prologis, on an internal basis.