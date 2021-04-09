REBusinessOnline

South Atlantic Packaging Signs 133,055 SF Industrial Lease in Reading, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Northeast, Pennsylvania

READING, PA. — North Carolina-based South Atlantic Packaging Corp. has signed a 133,055-square-foot industrial lease at 1091 Arnold Road in the Eastern Pennsylvania city of Reading. CBRE represented the landlord, an affiliate of Link Logistics Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Del Markward of Markward Group represented the tenant.

