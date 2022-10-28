South Bay Partners Completes 336-Unit Variel Seniors Housing Project in Los Angeles

The Variel of Woodland Hills in Los Angeles offers 215 independent living units, 94 assisted living units and 27 memory care units. South Bay Partners Completes

LOS ANGELES — South Bay Partners has completed construction of The Variel of Woodland Hills, a luxury independent living, assisted living and memory care community in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The property features 215 independent living units, 94 assisted living units and 27 memory care units.

Momentum Senior Living is the operator. VTBS Architects designed the buildings, while Rodrigo Vargas Design handled the interiors. W.E. O’Neil Construction was the general contractor.

The site is located near Warner Tennis Center, grocery stores and Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center, a 264-bed hospital.

The project was originally announced in 2018, and construction began just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020.