REBusinessOnline

South Bay Partners Completes 336-Unit Variel Seniors Housing Project in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Variel-Woodlands-Hills-LA-CA.jpg

The Variel of Woodland Hills in Los Angeles offers 215 independent living units, 94 assisted living units and 27 memory care units. South Bay Partners Completes

LOS ANGELES — South Bay Partners has completed construction of The Variel of Woodland Hills, a luxury independent living, assisted living and memory care community in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The property features 215 independent living units, 94 assisted living units and 27 memory care units.

Momentum Senior Living is the operator. VTBS Architects designed the buildings, while Rodrigo Vargas Design handled the interiors. W.E. O’Neil Construction was the general contractor.

The site is located near Warner Tennis Center, grocery stores and Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center, a 264-bed hospital.

The project was originally announced in 2018, and construction began just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  