South County Brewing to Open 22,000 SF Venue in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, PA. — South County Brewing will open a 22,000-square-foot venue in Lancaster, about 80 miles west of Philadelphia. The space at 26 W. King St. in the downtown area formerly housed the Pressroom restaurant. The new brewery will have 17,644 square feet dedicated to a restaurant, bar, dining room, private event space and kitchen, as well as 4,356 square feet for outdoor bar and courtyard space. The opening is slated for early 2025. TRUE Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord in the lease negotiations.