Southeastern Breaks Ground on 330-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment Project in Houston

HOUSTON — Georgia-based developer Southeastern has broken ground on a 330-unit multifamily redevelopment project in the Montrose neighborhood of Houston. Artis Montrose will convert the site of the former “Disco Kroger” into a seven-story apartment building that will feature one- and two-bedroom units that will range in size from 549 to 1,607 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, leasing office, pet spa, outdoor workspaces, grilling stations, a clubroom, cyber lounge and a Zen garden. DCS Design is the project architect, and Arch-Con Corp. is the general contractor. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in late 2027.