Thursday, September 3, 2026
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Artis-Montrose-Houston
According to the development team, the name of Artis Montrose, a 330-unit multifamily redevelopment project in Houston is a play on the words 'Art is Montrose,' and is meant to unify the eclectic nature of the Montrose neighborhood with the theme of hospitality-driven multifamily development.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Southeastern Tops Out 330-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment Project in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Georgia-based developer Southeastern has topped out a 330-unit multifamily redevelopment project in the Montrose neighborhood of Houston. Artis Montrose is a conversion of the site of the former “Disco Kroger” into a seven-story apartment building that will feature one- and two-bedroom units. Residences will range in size from 549 to 1,607 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, pet spa, outdoor workspaces, grilling stations, a clubroom, cyber lounge and a Zen garden. DCS Design is the project architect, and Arch-Con Corp. is the general contractor. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in late 2027.

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