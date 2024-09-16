Southern California Gas Leases 198,553 SF at City National 2CAL in Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has signed a long-term lease for 198,553 square feet of office space at City National 2CAL in downtown Los Angeles. CIM Group owns the 1.4 million-square-foot, 52-story office building at 350 S. Grand Ave. in downtown’s Bunker Hill district.

SoCalGas will relocate to City National 2CAL from its namesake downtown Los Angeles building, Gas Company Tower, where it has been located since the building’s opening in 1991. At its new space, SoCalGas will have project and building top signage at the property.

Geno St. John from CIM Group’s in-house office leasing team, in partnership with Peter Hajimihalis and Hayley Blockley of JLL, represented the owner in the lease negotiations. Clay Hammerstein and Danny Rees of CBRE represented the tenant.