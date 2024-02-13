Southern Hospitality Breaks Ground on First Extended Stay America Select Suites Hotel in Central Florida

WILDWOOD, FLA. — Southern Hospitality has broken ground on the first new construction of the Extended Stay America Select Suites prototype hotel. The four-story, 124-room hotel will be located in Wildwood, a city in Central Florida near The Villages master-planned community. The 50,000-square-foot property will be situated on less than two acres and feature apartment-like suites with full kitchens and onsite laundry services. Southern Hospitality and operator Extended Stay America plan to open the hotel in early 2025.