Southern Hospitality Breaks Ground on First Extended Stay America Select Suites Hotel in Central Florida

by John Nelson

WILDWOOD, FLA. — Southern Hospitality has broken ground on the first new construction of the Extended Stay America Select Suites prototype hotel. The four-story, 124-room hotel will be located in Wildwood, a city in Central Florida near The Villages master-planned community. The 50,000-square-foot property will be situated on less than two acres and feature apartment-like suites with full kitchens and onsite laundry services. Southern Hospitality and operator Extended Stay America plan to open the hotel in early 2025.

