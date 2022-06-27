REBusinessOnline

Southern Land Starts Construction of 177-Unit Multifamily Project in White Plains, New York

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

Juliette-White-Plains

Construction of Juliette, a new multifamily project in White Plains, New York, by Southern Land Co., is slated for a 2024 completion.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Nashville-based developer Southern Land Co. has broken ground on Juliette, a 177-unit multifamily project in White Plains, a northern suburb of New York City. The site at 250 Mamaroneck Ave. previously housed a YMCA. The complex will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,200 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, spa, garden terrace, grilling stations, a pet spa, resident lounge and a conference room. Completion is scheduled for 2024.

