Southern Land Breaks Ground on 254-Unit Multifamily Project in Philadelphia

Completion of the new multifamily project at 1620 Sansom St. in Philadelphia is slated for winter 2023.

PHILADELPHIA — Tennessee-based developer Southern Land Co. has broken ground on a 254-unit multifamily project at 1620 Sansom St. in Philadelphia’s Center City District. The development will include 22,000 square feet of flexible commercial space for restaurant or health and wellness users. The 27-story building will offer amenities such as a 12,000-square-foot rooftop deck, fitness center, pool and communal dining and entertainment spaces. Solomon Cordwell Buenz is designing the project, and Hunter Roberts Construction Group is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for winter 2023.