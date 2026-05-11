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Southern-Land-River-Oaks-Houston
The office and retail building within Southern Land’s new mixed-use project in the River Oaks neighborhood of Houston will be known as 2811 Kirby, and the apartment building will be known as Lily River Oaks. Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent for the former.
DevelopmentMixed-UseTexas

Southern Land Breaks Ground on 953,000 SF Mixed-Use Project in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Nashville-based developer Southern Land Co. has broken ground on a 953,000-square-foot mixed-use project in the River Oaks neighborhood of Houston. The project will consist of a 10-story, 107,000-square-foot building with four floors of office space and 15,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, as well as a 38-story, 331-unit apartment tower with 18 penthouse suites. Residential amenities will include a rooftop lounge with a pool, a seventh-floor garden deck that connects the buildings, a residential spa, guest suites and a fitness center that will be available to both residents and office users. Andres Construction is the general contractor for the project, which is expected to be complete in 2028.

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