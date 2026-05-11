Southern Land Breaks Ground on 953,000 SF Mixed-Use Project in Houston

HOUSTON — Nashville-based developer Southern Land Co. has broken ground on a 953,000-square-foot mixed-use project in the River Oaks neighborhood of Houston. The project will consist of a 10-story, 107,000-square-foot building with four floors of office space and 15,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, as well as a 38-story, 331-unit apartment tower with 18 penthouse suites. Residential amenities will include a rooftop lounge with a pool, a seventh-floor garden deck that connects the buildings, a residential spa, guest suites and a fitness center that will be available to both residents and office users. Andres Construction is the general contractor for the project, which is expected to be complete in 2028.