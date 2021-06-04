Southern Land Co. Breaks Ground on 385-Unit Multifamily Component of Karl’s Farm Development in Northglenn, Colorado
NORTHGLENN, COLO. — Southern Land Co. has broken ground on a residential portion at the Karl’s Farm development in Northglenn. Located at 1801 E. 120th Ave., the $90 million project will feature a mix of townhome, studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Situated on 13.8 acres, the 385 residences will be split between three-story townhomes and four-story, elevator-served apartment buildings. The units will feature a boutique, modern industrial style. Community amenities will include a pool, private outdoor spaces, dog spa, bike shop and shared workspaces.
The 66-acre Karl’s Farm development will include apartments, single-family homes, commercial space, parks, open spaces and trails.
The project team for the residential portion includes Denver-based KTGY Group, Southern Land Co.’s in-house construction division, Denver-based Kimley-Horn and Houston-based Integrity Structural Group.