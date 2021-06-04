REBusinessOnline

Southern Land Co. Breaks Ground on 385-Unit Multifamily Component of Karl’s Farm Development in Northglenn, Colorado

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Multifamily, Western

The residential development at Karl’s Farm in Northglenn, Colo., will feature 385 townhomes, studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.

NORTHGLENN, COLO. — Southern Land Co. has broken ground on a residential portion at the Karl’s Farm development in Northglenn. Located at 1801 E. 120th Ave., the $90 million project will feature a mix of townhome, studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Situated on 13.8 acres, the 385 residences will be split between three-story townhomes and four-story, elevator-served apartment buildings. The units will feature a boutique, modern industrial style. Community amenities will include a pool, private outdoor spaces, dog spa, bike shop and shared workspaces.

The 66-acre Karl’s Farm development will include apartments, single-family homes, commercial space, parks, open spaces and trails.

The project team for the residential portion includes Denver-based KTGY Group, Southern Land Co.’s in-house construction division, Denver-based Kimley-Horn and Houston-based Integrity Structural Group.

