Southern Land Co. Completes 27-Story Deco Apartment Tower in Downtown Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Nashville-based developer Southern Land Co. has completed Deco, a 27-story apartment building located at 969 Commerce St. in downtown Fort Worth. The 567,000-square-foot building spans 302 units and includes ground-floor retail space that is preleased to Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as penthouse configurations, and range in size from 700 to 2,800 square feet. Amenities include a pool and poolside bar, rooftop lounge, fitness center, demonstration kitchen, outdoor grilling and dining stations, package room and a lobby lounge with a bar. Rents start at approximately $2,000 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.