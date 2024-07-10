Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Deco-Fort-Worth
According to the development team, Deco is the first new residential tower to be constructed in downtown Fort Worth in 30 years.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Southern Land Co. Completes 27-Story Deco Apartment Tower in Downtown Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Nashville-based developer Southern Land Co. has completed Deco, a 27-story apartment building located at 969 Commerce St. in downtown Fort Worth. The 567,000-square-foot building spans 302 units and includes ground-floor retail space that is preleased to Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as penthouse configurations, and range in size from 700 to 2,800 square feet. Amenities include a pool and poolside bar, rooftop lounge, fitness center, demonstration kitchen, outdoor grilling and dining stations, package room and a lobby lounge with a bar. Rents start at approximately $2,000 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

You may also like

Fidelis Breaks Ground on 520,571 SF Industrial Project...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 274-Room Dual-Branded...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of 32,900 SF...

Hari Mari Opens 4,500 SF Office in Dallas’...

Toll Brothers Completes 344-Unit Apartment Community in Philadelphia

Kislak Negotiates $20.5M Sale of Atlantic City Multifamily...

PACE Loan Group Originates $7.1M C-PACE Loan for...

Interra Realty Brokers Sales of Two Apartment Buildings...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.2M Sale of Multifamily...