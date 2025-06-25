Southern Land Co. Signs 13,000 SF Office Lease at 99 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Southern Land Co. has signed a 13,000-square-foot office lease at 99 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The Nashville-based developer plans to relocate its New York City office from 75 Rockefeller Center to the fourth floor of the 600,000-square-foot building, which is in the midst of a $30 million capital improvement program. Ben Bass and Seth Godnick of JLL represented Southern Land in the lease negotiations. Paul Glickman, Diana Biasotti, Harrison Potter and Kristen Morgan, also with JLL, along with internal agents Craig Panzirer and Alex Radmin, represented the landlord, Global Holdings.