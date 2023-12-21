Thursday, December 21, 2023
Southern Land Co.'s new mixed-use project at 2811 Kirby Drive in Houston will consist of 330 apartments and penthouses, 83,322 square feet of office space and 16,500 square feet of retail and restaurant space.
Southern Land Co. to Develop Mixed-Use Project in Houston’s Upper Kirby Area

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Nashville-based Southern Land Co. will develop a mixed-use project in Houston’s Upper Kirby area that will consist of a 330-unit apartment tower and an 83,322-square-foot office building. The 38-story multifamily building will house 312 apartments, 18 penthouses and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, spa and a rooftop garden. The office building will be situated over a podium-style garage, and tenants will have access to a fitness center and a private outdoor elevated park space. The project also includes 16,500 square feet of restaurant space. Construction is scheduled to begin next summer and to be complete in spring 2027. Stream Realty Partners is the leasing agent for the office space.

