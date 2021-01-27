Southern Land to Develop $180M Multifamily Building in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The new multifamily building at 1620 Sansom St. in Philadelphia will consist of 306 units and 32,000 square feet of commercial space.

PHILADELPHIA — Nashville-based Southern Land Co. has acquired land at 1620 Sansom St. in the Rittenhouse neighborhood of Philadelphia for the development of a $180 million multifamily building. The property will rise 28 stories and will feature 306 units and 32,000 square feet of commercial space. Ken Wellar, Corey Lonberger and Mark Duszak of Rittenhouse Realty Advisors brokered the $24.5 million sale of the land.