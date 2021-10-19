REBusinessOnline

Southern Oak Capital, Green Rock Purchase Main Street Station Retail Condos in Breckenridge, Colorado for $16.7M

Main Street Station in Breckenridge, Colo., features 22 tenants, including lululemon, local boutiques and restaurants.

BRECKENRIDGE, COLO. — Birmingham, Ala.-based Southern Oak Capital and Green Rock LLC have acquired the Main Street Station retail condominiums in Breckenridge. The asset traded for $16.7 million.

Built in 2002, the three-building property features more than 34,000 square feet of retail space and 22 tenants, including lululemon, local boutiques and restaurants.

