Southern Oak Capital, Green Rock Purchase Main Street Station Retail Condos in Breckenridge, Colorado for $16.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Main Street Station in Breckenridge, Colo., features 22 tenants, including lululemon, local boutiques and restaurants.

BRECKENRIDGE, COLO. — Birmingham, Ala.-based Southern Oak Capital and Green Rock LLC have acquired the Main Street Station retail condominiums in Breckenridge. The asset traded for $16.7 million.

Built in 2002, the three-building property features more than 34,000 square feet of retail space and 22 tenants, including lululemon, local boutiques and restaurants.