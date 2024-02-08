Thursday, February 8, 2024
Southern Realty Trust Funds $56.4M Mezzanine Loan for Mixed-Use Development in Sarasota, Florida

by John Nelson

SARASOTA, FLA. — Southern Realty Trust has provided a $56.4 million mezzanine loan for Aster & Links, a mixed-use development underway in downtown Sarasota. Situated at the intersection of Main Street and Links Avenue, the development will include two 10-story residential buildings housing 424 luxury apartments, 778 parking spaces and 51,000 square feet of ground-level retail space, including a Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store.

Lantern Real Estate arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Belpointe PREP LLC, an affiliate of Belpointe OZ. Last year, the developer obtained a $130 million construction loan from Bank OZK for the project. Belpointe OZ plans to deliver Aster & Links in the second half of the year.

