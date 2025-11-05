Southern Realty Trust Provides $15M in Financing for Houston Retail Property

HOUSTON — Southern Realty Trust, an affiliate of Tannenbaum Capital Group (TCG), has provided $15 million in financing for a retail property in Houston. The property is a seven-story, fully leased complex that is located at the intersection of Houston’s Galleria and River Oaks neighborhoods and is home to Park House Houston, Ciel Restaurant and Fountain Life Longevity Center. The loan is part of a larger $45 million financing package, and the remaining proceeds were provided by another TCG lending affiliate. The borrower is a partnership between local developer John Scott and hospitality developer WoodHouse.