Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansRetailTexas

Southern Realty Trust Provides $15M in Financing for Houston Retail Property

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Southern Realty Trust, an affiliate of Tannenbaum Capital Group (TCG), has provided $15 million in financing for a retail property in Houston. The property is a seven-story, fully leased complex that is located at the intersection of Houston’s Galleria and River Oaks neighborhoods and is home to Park House Houston, Ciel Restaurant and Fountain Life Longevity Center. The loan is part of a larger $45 million financing package, and the remaining proceeds were provided by another TCG lending affiliate. The borrower is a partnership between local developer John Scott and hospitality developer WoodHouse.

You may also like

Wilks Development Underway on 187-Unit Multifamily Project at...

Dick’s House of Sport Opens 100,000 SF Store...

Baker Katz Negotiates Seven Retail Leases in Houston...

Johnson Brothers of Texas Signs 11,250 SF Industrial...

First Bank Provides Construction Financing for Retail Expansion...

EDENS Breaks Ground on Redevelopment of Shadowood Square...

Mesa West Capital Provides $69.8M Acquisition Loan for...

BWE Arranges $49.5M Refinancing for Two Shopping Centers...

Sport Clips Leases 1,200 SF Retail Space in...