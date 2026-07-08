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Affordable HousingDevelopmentMichiganMidwestMixed-UseMultifamily

Southfield City Council Approves $65.1M Office Redevelopment Project in Metro Detroit  

by Kristin Harlow

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — The Southfield City Council has approved a $65.1 million redevelopment project that will transform the former Blue Cross Blue Shield campus on West 11 Mile Road into a mixed-use community featuring 305 workforce housing apartments, neighborhood retail and opportunities for future commercial development. The project, led by DV Properties LLC, an affiliate of Brady Sullivan, will breathe new life into two former office towers that have remained underutilized for years. All apartments will be marketed to households earning up to 120 percent of the area median income. Construction timelines and additional project updates will be shared as redevelopment activities move forward, according to the city.

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