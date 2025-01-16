Thursday, January 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Southland Industries Signs 62,400 SF Industrial Lease in Selma, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SELMA, TEXAS — Construction contractor Southland Industries has signed a 62,400-square-foot industrial lease in Selma, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. The space is located within Corporate Drive Industrial Complex, a newly constructed development that consists of two buildings totaling 511,000 square feet. John Colglazier, Kyle Kennan and Lindsey Tucker of Partners Real Estate represented the landlord, Atlanta-based developer Ackerman & Co., in the lease negotiations. Davis Bass of HPI Real Estate Services & Investments represented the tenant.

You may also like

Affinius Capital Provides $81.3M Loan for Refinancing of...

Sueba USA Completes 269-Unit Imperial Oaks Square Apartments...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 157,465 SF Woodlake Square...

Provident Industrial Sells 139,000 SF Building in Southeast...

Dalfen Industrial Acquires 219,123 SF Building in Lumberton,...

DAUM Commercial Brokers Sale of 39,813 SF Industrial...

IT’SUGAR Opens New 5,600 SF Store at Woodfield...

Xebec Unveils Plans for Mixed-Use Redevelopment of 33,000-Acre...

Huntington Industrial Partners Breaks Ground on 309,086 SF...