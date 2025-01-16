Southland Industries Signs 62,400 SF Industrial Lease in Selma, Texas

SELMA, TEXAS — Construction contractor Southland Industries has signed a 62,400-square-foot industrial lease in Selma, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. The space is located within Corporate Drive Industrial Complex, a newly constructed development that consists of two buildings totaling 511,000 square feet. John Colglazier, Kyle Kennan and Lindsey Tucker of Partners Real Estate represented the landlord, Atlanta-based developer Ackerman & Co., in the lease negotiations. Davis Bass of HPI Real Estate Services & Investments represented the tenant.